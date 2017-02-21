Chazz Palminteri has booked a series regular role opposite Chris Distefano and Annie Potts in Distefano, CBS’ comedy pilot from How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays & Craig Thomas and Sony TV.

Inspired by the comedy of Distefano, the project centers on Izzy (Diane Guerrero) and Chris, two 20-somethings raising their newborn daughter and merging their meddling families – one Colombian American, one Italian. Palminteri will play Tony, Chris’ (Distefano) dad, a charismatic, flirtatious, devoted grandpa, and ex-bad boy. Potts plays Helen, Chris’ mom.

Bays and Thomas wrote the script based on a story they co-wrote with Distefano, with HIMYM director/executive producer Pam Fryman directing and executive producing.

Palminteri is known for his Oscar-nominated role in Bullets Over Broadway as well as writing and starring in A Bronx Tale, which was turned into a current hit Broadway musical. Other film and TV credits include a recurring role on Rizzoli & Isles, Modern Family and feature The Usual Suspects, among others. He’s repped by Liebman Entertainment and Innovative Artists.