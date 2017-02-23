Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen are set to star in and produce Flarsky, a comedy feature written by Dan Sterling and directed by Jonathan Levine. It centers on an unemployed journalist (Rogen), battered by his own misfortune and self-destructive ways, who endeavors to pursue his childhood crush and babysitter who now happens to be one of the most powerful and unattainable women on Earth (Theron).

Point Grey principals Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver will produce alongside Denver & Delilah’s Theron, Beth Kono and A.J. Dix. Sterling, who wrote Rogen’s North Korea-angering comedy The Interview, also will executive produce alongside Good Universe’s Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake. Alex McAtee is overseeing for Point Grey and Erin Westerman for Good Universe. The film is slated for an August start date.

Theron and Rogen both have been busy lately. After starring in six-time Oscar winner Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015, Theron has appeared in last year’s The Huntsman: Winter’s War and The Last Face and voiced the monkey in Kubo and the Two Strings and has multiple projects in the pipeline including Tully, Atomic Blonde, the Untitled Nash Edgerton Project — all of which Her Denver & Delilah Production is producing — and The Fate of the Furious.

Rogen starred in last year’s Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising and the animated Sausage Party, both of which he also produced. His upcoming projects include Zeroville and his Interview co-star James Franco’s The Disaster Artist, the latter of which he also is producing. Rogen also is producing FX’s AI comedy pilot Singularity.

Theron and Denver and Delilah Films are represented by WME and Hansen Jacobson. Rogen and Point Grey Pictures are with UTA and Felker Toczek. Levine is represented by CAA and Weintraub Tobin. Sterling is repped by UTA and Robert Offer at Sloane Offer, Weber. Good Universe’s Freedman negotiated talent deals on behalf of producers.

