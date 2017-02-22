Focus Features graphic novel feature adaptation about Her Majesty’s most lethal assassin Lorraine Broughton, will make it debut at SXSW on Sunday March 12, at the Paramount Theater prior to its Friday, July 28 nationwide opening. Originally titled The Coldest City, the MI6 spy pic will now be known as Atomic Blonde.

Deadpool 2‘s David Leitch directs this thriller which stars James McAvoy, John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella and Toby Jones. 300‘s Kurt Johnstad wrote the screenplay which follows Agent Broughton to Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city. There she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

The new poster is below: