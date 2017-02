Charlie Rose had heart surgery Thursday. CBS This Morning topped its show with a medical update:

We're happy to report that @CharlieRose's surgery to replace a heart valve went very well. He's resting & says he's excited to return soon! pic.twitter.com/6qq8FAAkQa — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 10, 2017

The CBS News morning show anchor announced to staff Wednesday morning that he would be taking a break from the morning news program to undergo voluntary heart surgery. Rose said the procedure would replace an aortic valve he had installed nearly 15 years ago. He said the timing is his choice, and he expects to be back at work in March.