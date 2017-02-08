CBS This Morning anchor Charlie Rose announced to staff this morning that he will be taking a break from the morning news program to undergo voluntary heart surgery.

Rose says the procedure will replace an aortic valve he had installed nearly 15 years ago. He notes the timing is his choice, and he expects to be back at work in March.

“I can’t wait to be back completely rested with my heart recharged, my passion for the work ahead purposeful and my joy at life’s pleasures high,” he wrote.

Here is Rose’s note in full: