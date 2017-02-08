Todd Holland has been tapped to direct and executive produce ABC’s single camera comedy pilot Charlie Foxtrot, from writer Sam Sklaver (Blunt Talk), Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios.

Penned by Sklaver, Charlie Foxtrot –– military slang for a clusterf*ck — centers on Captain Charlie Taylor, a cautious, lovable dentist stationed at Fort Bragg who promises to look after his brother’s impulsive fiancée and her two misfit teens while his brother is deployed in Iraq.

The gig stems from Holland’s overall deal at ABC Studios, where his Dark Toy Entertainment is based. The three-time Emmy winner currently is a director and executive producer on ABC’s The Real O’Neals. Previously, he has worked on hit TV series including Malcolm in the Middle and The Larry Sanders Show, and co-created Wonderfalls. Episodically, he has directed for series Twin Peaks, Shameless, Friends and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. He’s repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman.