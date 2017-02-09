Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, Syfy has ordered a third and fourth installment of Nick Antosca’s well received horror anthology series Channel Zero. In addition, Antosca has signed an overall deal with Channel Zero producer Universal Cable Productions. Under that pact, Antosca will develop and produce scripted programming with UCP for the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment portfolio and for external networks and streaming services. Antosca also will return as executive producer, showrunner and writer for the two newly ordered installments of Channel Zero alongside executive producer Max Landis (Chronicle).

Each installment of the Channel Zero anthology is based on a “creepypasta” (user-generated horror stories published online). The first installment, the six-part Candle Cove, centered on Kris Straub’s unnerving story of one man’s obsessive recollection of a mysterious children’s television program from the 1980s. No-End House, the second six-hour installment, is set to premiere on Syfy in October. It follows Brian Russell’s story of Margot (Amy Forsyth), a young woman who, along with her friends, visits the No-End House – a bizarre house of horrors consisting of a series of increasingly disturbing rooms.

“Channel Zero certainly hit a nerve with Candle Cove,” said Chris McCumber, President, USA and Syfy. “We look forward to creeping everyone out again this fall with No-End House– and can’t wait to see what nightmares Nick has in store for the future.”

Antosca joins UCP’s roster of overall deals, including Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, James Frey’s Full Fathom Five (The Haunted); and Doug Liman’s Hypnotic (Impulse).

“Nick delivered a truly haunting and unpredictable first installment of Channel Zero and was embraced by fans and critics alike,” said Jeff Wachtel, President, Chief Content Officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “He is a fresh, passionate talent with a unique vision — precisely what we strive to cultivate here at UCP.”

Antosca was previously a writer and producer on Hannibal. He also has written five books including The Girlfriend Game, Fires and Midnight Picnic, which won a Shirley Jackson Award. He’s repped by WME, Writ Large and attorney Lev Ginsburg.