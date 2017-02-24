Refresh for latest…: France’s César Awards are being handed out tonight in Paris with Paul Verhoeven’s Elle and Francois Ozon’s Frantz leading this year’s nominations. The pictures have 11 mentions each for France’s equivalent to the Oscar. Elle was France’s submission for the Foreign Language Oscar, but failed to make the shortlist. However, the SBS Productions title, which Sony Pictures Classics has domestically, has ridden a wave of awards-season love with Isabelle Huppert scoring myriad prizes including the Best Actress Golden Globe — the film also took the Foreign Language Globe. Huppert is up for a top prize tonight and an Academy Award on Sunday. She’ll beat a path from Paris to Los Angeles to attend tomorrow’s Indie Spirits (where she likewise is nominated) ahead of the Oscars. Previous Oscar winner George Clooney is in Paris tonight as the recipient of this year’s Honorary César Award which will be presented to him by Jean Dujardin.

The Césars have made their fair share of headlines in the past few months as controversy swirled around the Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma’s selection of Roman Polanski as president of the event. Polanski ultimately withdrew from the ceremonial role after local women’s groups threatened to protest tonight’s show. He was not replaced.

We’ll update the winners as they are announced below:

NEWCOMER, FEMALE

Oulaya Amamra, Divines