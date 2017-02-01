CBS has given a pilot order to Real Life, a half-hour hybrid comedy written/executive produced by Bad Teacher creator Hilary Winston and executive produced by How I Met Your Mother’s Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. Sony TV, where Winston as well as Bays and Thomas are under overall deals, is the studio, co-producing with CBS TV Studios.

The project stems from last year’s CBS pilot My Time/Your Time from the same team, which was based on the web series 7P/10E. The hybrid comedy, written by Winston, was in serious contention for a series order. The network liked the premise, and commissioned a redevelopment, with Winston writing a new script.

Real Life chronicles the relationship of two 20-somethings who go from being co-workers on opposite coasts to working in the same office.

In addition to Real Life, Bays and Thomas have a Chris Distefano comedy project about an Italian-Puerto Rican family, in contention at CBS. It has a pilot production commitment and is exploring casting.

At CBS, Real Life is the third comedy pilot to get a green light, joining the multi-camera 9J, 9K & 9L, from CBS Studios, and the single-camera Me, Myself & I, from Warner Bros. TV