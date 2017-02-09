CBS has given a pilot order to drama Wisdom of the Crowd, from former The Good Wife writer-producer Ted Humphrey and Keshet Studios.

Written by Humphrey, Wisdom of the Crowd is based on the Israeli format of the same name. Inspired by the notion that a million minds are better than one, it centers on a tech innovator who creates a cutting-edge crowd-sourcing hub to solve his own daughter’s murder, as well as revolutionizing crime solving in San Francisco.

Humphrey executive produces with Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan, Dror Mishani and Shira Hadad. CBS Television Studios, where Humphrey is under an overall deal, produces in association with Universal Television, where Keshet Studios has a deal.

Wisdom of the Crowd joins two other drama pilots at CBS from Good Wife alums: Instinct, starring and executive produced by Good Wife cast member Alan Cumming, and Perfect Citizen, a legal drama written and executive produced by former Good Wife executive producer Craig Turk.

This is the third pilot order for Keshet this season, joining dramas For God and Country at NBC and Salamander at ABC.