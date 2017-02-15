CBS has new distribution deals that will enable it to reach audiences served by Verizon FiOS and Hulu’s upcoming live streaming service, CEO Les Moonves told analysts today as he kicked off his quarterly earnings call — still underway.

The Verizon deal covers CBS and CW stations, as well as Showtime and other cable networks, and was “on terms consistent with our long term target of achieving $2.5 billion of annual retrans and reverse comp revenue by 2020.”

The deal with Hulu’s upcoming live streaming service is “significant because it represents all of the skinny bundle entrants who are paying a premium to gain access to our content,” Moonves says.

He also mentioned a recently announced affiliation renewal with Meredith Corp, “one of our largest affiliate groups.” The new deal includes rights for the affiliates to participate in revenues from CBS All Access as well as future agreements with digital distributors.

“These three deals give us increased flexibility,” he says.

He added that CBS All Access and Showtime’s online services are on pace for 4 million subs each.