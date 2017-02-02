CBS has given a pilot order to Hannah Royce’s Questionable Choices, a single-camera comedy from Mad Love creator Matt Tarses and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Sony Pictures TV, where Tarses is under a deal, is co-producing with CBS TV Studios.

This is the second pilot order this season for Tarses, who also has ABC/Sony TV comedy Start Up, starring and directed by Zach Braff.

It is the fifth comedy pilot order so far for Kaplan and third at CBS, along with Me, Myself & I and 9J, 9K & 9L. CBS to date has officially picked up four comedy pilots: one multi-camera (9J, 9K & 9L), two single-camera (Me, Myself & I and Hannah Royce’s Questionable Choices) and one hybrid (Real Life). Of course, there is The Big Bang Theory prequel Sheldon, which the network is yet to confirm but is absolutely happening.



Written by Tarses, Hannah Royce’s Questionable Choices centers on a woman who has made some interesting choices throughout her life – namely, having three different kids with three different men – but all have led her to having a very unique, loving, blended family.

Tarses executive produces with Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Dana Honor and Fiona Clark. Honor is an executive producer on all five Kapital pilots this season, while former CBS head of comedy Trilling exec produces two of the pilots at the network, Hannah Royce and 9J, 9K & 9L.

In addition to the three pilots at CBS, where Kapital Entertainment has sophomore comedy series Life In Pieces, the company has half-hour pilots Charlie Foxtrot at ABC and Linda From HR at Fox.