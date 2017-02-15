CBS is close to a two-renewal of its hit The Big Bang Theory, CEO Les Moonves told analysts — confirming Deadline’s report earlier today — in a call to discuss Q4 earnings.

Original cast members Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar are said to be finalizing new two-year contracts to continue on the Warner Bros TV-produced comedy series, paving the way for the two-year renewal.

If things stay on track, it would bring the blockbuster comedy to 12 seasons.

The series has generated more than $1 billion for Warner Bros TV in syndication revenue. The dearth of big network sitcoms in the past few years might help the show continue to generate strong revenue for its additional seasons on TBS and in broadcast syndication despite the fact that both the cable network and the stations have a cap on how many seasons of Big Bang they have to pick up at the original very high price, which has been met, making future seasons potentially less valuable.