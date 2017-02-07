The last remaining broadcast script with a big production commitment has gotten a pilot green light. CBS has picked up Distefano, a comedy about an Italian-Puerto Rican family starring comedian Chris Distefano, from How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays & Craig Thomas and Sony TV.

Getty Images

The pilot, in the multi-camera/hybrid style of How I Met Your Mother, will be directed by HIMYM director/executive producer Pam Fryman. This is the second comedy pilot the veteran multi-camera helmer has booked so far this season, along with CBS/CBS Studios’ 9J, 9K, and 9L starring Mark Feuerstein.

Inspired by the comedy of Distefano, an Italian American from Brooklyn and a new dad who married a Puerto Rican woman, Distefano centers on Izzy and Chris (Distefano), two 20-somethings raising their newborn daughter and merging their loud families – one Puerto Rican, one Italian.

Sony TV

Bays and Thomas wrote the script based on a story they co-wrote with Distefano. Bays and Thomas executive produce through their company Bays Thomas Prods alongside the duo’s development executive, Brian Bockrath, Distefano and Fryman. Sony TV, where Bays and Thomas are under an overall deal, will co-produce with CBS TV Studios.

This is Bays and Thomas’ second pilot order this season, along with hybrid Real Life, written by Hilary Winston, which is being re-piloted after redevelopment. This is Sony TV’s fifth comedy pilot.

CBS’ 2017 comedy pilot tally stands at six — two multi-camera, two single-camera and two hybrid.