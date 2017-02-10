FilmRise has acquired North American distribution rights to Manifesto, the Julian Rosefeldt film that just bowed at the Sundance Film Festival. A mid-2017 release date is in the works, and the film will land on Amazon Prime Video later this year.

Blanchett plays 13 separate characters —from an anchorwoman to a homeless man—performing monologues that incorporate manifestos from 20th century art movements. Before it was a feature film, Rosefeldt debuted the project at the Australian Centre for the Moving Image as an art installation, where various characters and scenes were simultaneously displayed on 13 screens.

The Amazon deal came under the Amazon Video Direct’s Film Festival Stars program, through which FilmRise will receive an upfront cash bonus which could be applied toward supporting the film’s upcoming release, and will earn double the standard Amazon Video Direct per-hour royalty rate for the pic.

The deal was negotiated between FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher and VP Acquisitions Max Einhorn with Thania Dimitrakopoulou of The Match Factory.