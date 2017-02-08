EXCLUSIVE: For those clamoring for more of the intercontinental adventures of Sharon and Rob, take heart: As noted in the promo video above, the third season of the irreverent comedy Catastrophe arrives April 28 on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Video

The clip features creators, stars and Emmy-nominated writers Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney taking a page from The Newlywed Game, with questions including who takes longer to get ready (duh!) and who has the bigger potty mouth (tossup). The series follows Irish Sharon and American Rob, who have a weeklong fling in London while he is in town on business. Spare parts ensue, and he moves to the UK to try to make a go of parenting with a woman he barely knows.

Back in July, Catastrophe was renewed for a third and fourth season on both Amazon and the UK’s Channel 4. The six-episode Season 3 is likely to deal with the loss of a key recurring castmember, Carrie Fisher, who died December 27. She played Rob’s eBay-obsessed Stateside mother, who never was too keen on the arrangement her son has overseas. “I revered Carrie until I met her, and then I loved her,” Delaney wrote in a remembrance published in The Guardian. “Carrie was the only cast member Sharon and I would let improvise. (I say “let”; as if we could stop her. She let us put her in our show.)” Horgan wrote in an Instrgram post: “She was the most generous, fun, gifted, smart, kind, funny funny funny person I’ve ever met.”