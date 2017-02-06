Judy Greer (Wilson, War for the Planet Of the Apes) is set for a recurring role on Hulu comedy series Casual, now in production on its third season.

This season, the surprising consequences following Charles’ death and Valerie’s decision to move out propel the trio to rebel, exploring different jobs, partners, and unfulfilled passions. As they adjust to a new normal, can they maintain boundaries or will they revert to the comfort of codependency?

Greer will play Judy. Wry and self aware, Judy is a newly single mother, forced to do multiple jobs at a digital branding firm. She is overworked and in desperate need of distraction, something that Alex, her new coworker, is happy to provide.

A Lionsgate and Right of Way production, Golden Globe-nominated Casual is created by Zander Lehmann, and executive produced by Jason Reitman, Zander Lehmann, Helen Estabrook, and showrunner, Liz Tigelaar. Lionsgate serves as the international distributor for the series. Season 3 premieres this summer.

Greer voices the role of Cheryl on FX’s hit animated secret agent spoof Archer, going into its eighth season. Most recently, she can be seen in Wilson, starring Woody Harrelson, Cheryl Hines and Laura Dern and will next be seen in Fox sequel War of the Planet of the Apes, directed by Matt Reeves, which hits theaters in July. She’s repped by CAA and Principato-Young Entertainment.