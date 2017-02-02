Jamie Chung (Gotham, Once Upon A Time) has joined the Season 3 cast of Hulu comedy series Casual in a recurring role.

In Season 3, the surprising consequences following Charles’ death and Valerie’s decision to move out propel the trio to rebel, exploring different jobs, partners, and unfulfilled passions. As they adjust to a new normal, can they maintain boundaries or will they revert to the comfort of codependency? Chung will play Tina, who has the self-confidence of a pretty, debt-free, part-time freelance artist whose parents bought her a house.

A Lionsgate and Right of Way production, Golden Globe-nominated Casual is created by Zander Lehmann, and executive produced by Jason Reitman, Zander Lehmann, Helen Estabrook, and showrunner, Liz Tigelaar. Season 3 is currently in production for premiere this spring.

Chung most recently recurred on Gotham and Once Upon A Time and appeared in feature Office Christmas Party. She’s repped by Gersh and 3 Arts Entertainment