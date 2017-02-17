Maya Erskine is set for a recurring role in the third season of Hulu comedy series Casual. In Season 3, the surprising consequences following Charles’ death and Valerie’s decision to move out propel the trio to rebel, exploring different jobs, partners, and unfulfilled passions. As they adjust to a new normal, can they maintain boundaries or will they revert to the comfort of codependency? Erskine will play Rae, a young woman from New York, into FX makeup and magic, the latest Airbnb guest of Alex. Erskine recently wrapped the Comedy Central pilot Drunk Girl, High Guy with a leading role opposite Jordan Rock. She will also soon be seen as Ginny on the upcoming Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later. She’s repped by Gersh, Mosaic and Hansen Jacobson.

Matthew Shear (Mistress America) has joined the cast of TNT’s upcoming straight-to-series drama The Alienist, a co-production of Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T. Based on the international best-selling novel by Caleb Carr, The Alienist is a psychological thriller set during the Gilded Age of New York City in 1896. He will play Police Sergeant Lucius Isaacson, an extremely intelligent, focused man whose medical studies have helped hone his expertise in criminal science. Bright, pleasantly likable with a passion for his work, he believes that bones provide the most accurate information when it comes to forensics. He joins his twin brother Marcus in helping unravel a disturbing mystery. Shear was a break-out star of Noah Baumbach’s 2015 Sundance pic Mistress America. He recently wrapped production on Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories and will next be seen in The Boy Downstairs opposite Zosia Mamet and directed by Sophie Brooks. He is repped by ICM Partners and Authentic.