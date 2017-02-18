Following their collaboration on 11.23.63, J.J. Abrams is re-teaming with Stephen King for another Hulu limited series based on King’s works. Titled Castle Rock, the series is being written and executive produced by Manhattan creator Sam Shaw.

Castle Rock, from Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros. TV where the company is under a deal, is based on short stories by King. It is named after Castle Rock, the fictional area in King’s native Maine that serves as the setting for a number of his novels, novellas, and short stories. Here is a teaser for the series, which Abrams posted this afternoon:

King’s novel 11/23/63 was adapted by writer Bridget Carpenter for the Bad Robot/Warners limited series, which landed at Hulu with James Franco starring.