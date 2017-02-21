The highly anticipated Untitled Han Solo Star Wars movie officially began principal photography yesterday at London’s Pinewood Studios with Alden Ehrenreich as the lead in a story that will tell the genesis of everyone’s favorite character made famous by Harrison Ford. The movie, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, also includes Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca. The movie will release on May 25, 2018.

The film will cover events in Han Solo’s life that took place prior to his appearance in 1977’s Star Wars. Lucasfilm already has the Star Wars Expanded Universe line of books and comics featured several novels about the scoundrel’s younger days. It has since been rebranded as Star Wars Legends. The film is the second in the Star Wars stand-alone franchise that begin with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which has grossed over $1 billion worldwide. This one has long been expected to be titled Han Solo: A Star Wars Story (and that is already branded and known by fans) but Disney and Lucasfilm are still saying the film is untitled.

Written by Lawrence and Jon Kasdan, it is being produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur, Simon Emanuel and co-produced by Kiri Hart, Susan Towner and Will Allegra. Lawrence Kasdan and Jason McGatlin will executive produce.

Some of the industry’s top talent, including director of photography Bradford Young (Academy Award nominee for his work on Arrival), editor Chris Dickens, SFX supervisor Dominic Tuohy, VFX supervisor Rob Bredow and acction designer Brad Allan are joining returning Star Wars veteran crew members Neal Scanlan (creature and droid FX creative supervisor), production designer Neil Lamont, co-costume designers Dave Crossman and Glyn Dillon, prop master Jamie Wilkinson, Lisa Tomblin (hair), Amanda Knight (make-up) and Nina Gold (UK casting director).