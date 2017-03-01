Casey Affleck practically swept through awards season winning almost everything in sight (well, except SAG) on his way to grabbing the biggest one of all: he Best Actor Oscar. It came Sunday for his unforgettable turn in Manchester By The Sea, the Amazon/Roadside Attractions release that has made more than $40 million at the domestic box office so far and is still going.

In the heat of the race, Affleck sat down with me for my Deadline video series The Actor’s Side, for and in-depth discussion about what makes him tick on stage and screen — particularly in how he approached his Oscar-winning role. He talks about the privilege of working with writer-director Kenneth Lonergan (who won his own Oscar for his Original Screenplay). The film came together quickly for Affleck after original star Matt Damon (who remained a producer on the project) had to drop out.

Affleck, who hails from the same state the movie is set in, talks about his preferred methods for working. He has high regard for acting situations that inspire “conflict, chaos and uncertainty,” though it sounds like the experience of making Manchester turned out to be none of those things.

Check out our conversation above.

Editors note: This video originally published November 23, 2016.