Casey Affleck’s upcoming survival drama, Light of My Life, has been sold in multiple international territories. Sierra/Affinity, which boarded international sales on the project after recently handling Manchester by the Sea, first made the movie available to buyers at this year’s European Film Market in Berlin.

Affleck, who won the Best Actor Oscar on Sunday night, wrote and is directing Light of My Life, as well as starring in the film. The story follows a father (Affleck) and daughter (Anna Pniowsky) living on the outskirts of society a decade after a deadly pandemic radically altered the world as we know it. As Dad struggles to protect his daughter’s innocence, shielding her from the newfound dangers of man, their bond and the character of humanity is tested.

“Light of My Life is an incredibly powerful film that touches on universal issues and emotions, and with Casey not only starring, but writing and directing, this film has the pedigree to entice audiences worldwide,” said Nick Meyer, CEO of Sierra/Affinity.

Light of My Life has been sold to multiple territories in Asia (Anton Corp.), Benelux (The Searchers), Canada (Elevation), France (Metropolitan Filmexport), Iceland (Myndform), Italy (Notorious), Japan (Kino Films), Scandinavia (Mis. Label), South Africa (Ster Kinekor), South Korea (Main Title), Thailand (M Pictures) and Greece, India, Middle East, Turkey (Italia).

The survival drama will be produced by Teddy Schwarzman via Schwarzman’s Black Bear Pictures banner, which is also financing the project. Principal photography of the film began this month in Vancouver.

Affleck will next star in the upcoming thriller Villain, which he wrote and is produced by Black Bear Pictures. His directing credits include The Book of Charles and I’m Still Here.