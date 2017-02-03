EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee Casey Affleck is set to begin principal photography on Light Of My Life this month in Vancouver. The Oscar-nominated Manchester By The Sea star who has already scooped myriad prizes for his lead turn in that film, is directing, writing and starring in survival drama Light Of My Life. Nick Meyer’s Sierra/Affinity is renewing its relationship with Affleck, boarding international sales on the film after recently handling Manchester.

Teddy Schwarzman is producing Light Of My Life via his Black Bear Pictures banner, which is also financing the project. Sierra will make the project available to buyers for the first time at the EFM next week.

The story focuses on a father (Affleck) and daughter (Anna Pniowsky) living on the outskirts of society a decade after a deadly pandemic has radically altered the world as we know it. As Dad struggles to protect his daughter’s innocence, shielding her from the newfound dangers of man, their bond and the character of humanity is tested. (The beard Affleck has been sporting at recent award shows is an indication of his character’s look.)

Affleck also stars in thriller Villain, which he also wrote, and which Black Bear Pictures will produce. Sierra also handled sales on that film.

Affleck is represented by WME.