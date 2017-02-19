The 53rd annual Cinema Audio Society Awards honoring outstanding achievement in sound mixing have wrapped, with La La Land taking home the top live action motion picture trophy, beating out other nominees Doctor Strange, Hacksaw Ridge, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Sully. Pixar’s Finding Dory was the big winner in the animated film category. And for the first time this year, CAS honored outstanding sound mixing for a motion picture documentary. The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble took that prize.

On the TV side, Game of Thrones took home the hourlong TV series award, for “Battle of the Bastards” Other TV winners include Modern Family, “The Storm”, and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Game of Thrones and The People v. O.J. Simpson also won Emmys for sound mixing last year.

During the ceremony, previously announced special awards were presented to Production Mixer John Pritchett, CAS, who received the highest honor of the CAS, the CAS Career Achievement Award, and Jon Favreau, who the CAS Filmmaker Award. The awards were presented during a sealed envelope dinner at the Omni Los Angeles Hotel with Elayne Boosler as host.

The full list of winners is below:

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

La La Land

Production Mixer – Steven Morrow, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Andy Nelson, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Ai-Ling Lee

Scoring Mixer – Nicholai Baxter

ADR Mixer – David Betancourt

Foley Mixer – James Ashwill

MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED

Finding Dory

Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick, CAS

Scoring Mixer – Thomas Vicari, CAS

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY

The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble

Production Mixer – Dimitri Tisseyre

Production Mixer – Dennis Hamlin

Re-recording Mixer – Peter Horne

TELEVISION MOVIE or MINI-SERIES

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Production Mixer – John Bauman

Re-recording Mixer –Joe Earle, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Doug Andham, CA

S ADR Mixer – Judah Getz

Foley Mixer –John Guentner

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

Game of Thrones: Battle of the Bastards

Production Mixer – Ronan Hill, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters, CAS

ADR Mixer – Richard Dyer, CAS

Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS

TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR

Modern Family: The Storm

Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Dean Okrand, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Brian R. Harman, CAS

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS

Grease Live!

Production Mixer – J. Mark King

Music Mixer – Bill Dawes

Playback and SFX Mixer – Eric Johnston

Protools Playback Music Mixer – Pablo Mungula