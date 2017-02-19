The 53rd annual Cinema Audio Society Awards honoring outstanding achievement in sound mixing have wrapped, with La La Land taking home the top live action motion picture trophy, beating out other nominees Doctor Strange, Hacksaw Ridge, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Sully. Pixar’s Finding Dory was the big winner in the animated film category. And for the first time this year, CAS honored outstanding sound mixing for a motion picture documentary. The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble took that prize.
On the TV side, Game of Thrones took home the hourlong TV series award, for “Battle of the Bastards” Other TV winners include Modern Family, “The Storm”, and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Game of Thrones and The People v. O.J. Simpson also won Emmys for sound mixing last year.
During the ceremony, previously announced special awards were presented to Production Mixer John Pritchett, CAS, who received the highest honor of the CAS, the CAS Career Achievement Award, and Jon Favreau, who the CAS Filmmaker Award. The awards were presented during a sealed envelope dinner at the Omni Los Angeles Hotel with Elayne Boosler as host.
The full list of winners is below:
MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION
La La Land
Production Mixer – Steven Morrow, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Andy Nelson, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Ai-Ling Lee
Scoring Mixer – Nicholai Baxter
ADR Mixer – David Betancourt
Foley Mixer – James Ashwill
MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED
Finding Dory
Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick, CAS
Scoring Mixer – Thomas Vicari, CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY
The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble
Production Mixer – Dimitri Tisseyre
Production Mixer – Dennis Hamlin
Re-recording Mixer – Peter Horne
TELEVISION MOVIE or MINI-SERIES
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Production Mixer – John Bauman
Re-recording Mixer –Joe Earle, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Doug Andham, CA
S ADR Mixer – Judah Getz
Foley Mixer –John Guentner
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR
Game of Thrones: Battle of the Bastards
Production Mixer – Ronan Hill, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters, CAS
ADR Mixer – Richard Dyer, CAS
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS
TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR
Modern Family: The Storm
Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Dean Okrand, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Brian R. Harman, CAS
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS
Grease Live!
Production Mixer – J. Mark King
Music Mixer – Bill Dawes
Playback and SFX Mixer – Eric Johnston
Protools Playback Music Mixer – Pablo Mungula
