Earlier this week, the first teaser for Carpool Karaoke: The Series was unveiled, showing audiences the handful of guests that will be participating on Apple Music’s first series. Now in the official trailer, Will Smith and James Corden are seen rapping the iconic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song.

The trailer also features Alicia Keys and John Legend singing “Fallin’” and Ariana Grande and Seth McFarlane belting out “Suddenly Seymour” from Little Shop of Horrors, as well as Billy Eichner and Metallica jamming out to Rihanna’s “Diamonds.”

Based on the hit Late Late Show segment, the upcoming series will feature 16 celebrity pairings riding along in a car together as they sing tunes from their personal playlists. While Corden won’t be the driver for all the adventures, the stars will drive around and surprise fans who don’t expect to see them belting out tunes one lane over. Additional guests include Michael Strahan, Jeff Gordon, John Cena, Shaquille O’Neal and many more.

Produced by CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73, Corden and Ben Winston serve as co-creators and executive producers along with executive producer and showrunner Eric Pankowski.

Check out the trailer above, which features a shout-out to one of Deadline’s previous Carpool Karaoke: The Series announcements.