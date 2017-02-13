We’re getting the first look at James Corden, Will Smith, Shaquille O’Neal (doing a killer beat box) and more belting out the tunes in CBS’ Carpool Karoake: The Series, set to stream on Apple Music, the portal’s first series.

Based on Corden’s Late Late Show segment that has become a viral video sensation. Carpool Karaoke: The Series will feature 16 celebrity hosts, (one of whom is Corden paired with Will Smith) riding along in a car together as they sing tunes from their personal playlists and surprise fans who don’t expect to see big stars belting out tunes one lane over.

In addition to Corden, Smith, O’Neal and MacFarlane, those appearing in the series include Billy Eichner, Metallica, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, Jeff Gordon, John Cena, and more.

In a panel for the show at the Television Critics’ Association summer press tour, Corden addressed what the series means for the famed bit on The Late Late Show. “I’m still going to see my kid on the weekends,” said Corden. “This just became a wonderful platform to see these people in a such an intimate environment. I don’t feel it’s mine.”

Carpool Karaoke is produced by CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73. Corden and Ben Winston serve as co-creators and executive producers along with executive producer and showrunner Eric Pankowski.

Check out the video teaser above.