Weinstein Co.’s animated feature Leap! is hopping from March 3 to April 21, which is the weekend after Easter.

Pic directed by Eric Summer and Eric Warin follows an orphan girl who dreams of becoming a ballerina and flees her rural Brittany for Paris, where she passes for someone else and accedes to the position of pupil at the Grand Opera house.

The movie is already in overseas release, and has accumulated close to $34M; its original title being Ballerina. A bulk of the pic’s gross has been made in its native France where it has cleared close to $13M.

The U.S. version of Leap! features voices by Elle Fanning, Dane DeHaan and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Leap! leaves behind Open Road’s Before I Fall, 20th Century Fox’s R-rated Logan, and Lionsgate’s The Shack on March 3.

On April 21, Leap! will still be an option for young girls, competing against Warner Bros.’ thriller Unforgettable, Open Road’s The Promise, and Disney nature doc Born in China.