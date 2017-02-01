Luca Guadagnino, the Italian filmmaker known for I Am Love and A Bigger Splash, scored a long standing ovation at the premiere for Call Me By Your Name, his new film that bowed at the just-wrapped Sundance Film Festival. Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg and Timothée Chalamet star in the film based on André Aciman’s novel that paints poignant, affecting portrait of the budding romance between a 17-year-old boy and a summer guest staying at his parents’ cliffside mansion on the Italian Riviera.

In the post-premiere Q&A, audience members at the Eccles couldn’t stop talking about the sensitivity with which Guadagnino handled the material — a sensitivity apparent when he sat down to discuss the project at Deadline’s Sundance Studio. “I believe that if there is a lesson in this movie, apart from experiencing these amazing performances,” the director said, “it’s that the risk of the truthfulness toward oneself, it’s a wonderful risk to be taken.”

Check out the interview above.

