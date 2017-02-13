The California Film Commission today revealed that an Untitled Paramount Project, an Untitled Universal Project and the now back-on A Star Is Born will be among the latest 22 feature recreants of the Golden State’s tax incentive program. The snagging of a tentpole like the xxx project for the home of Hollywood is a major get for the program, which allowed films with budgets over $75 million to be eligible for tax credits when the program more than tripled in 2014.

With a record breaking incentive award of $22.4 million, the Untitled Paramount Project is only the second tentpole to get incentives under the now $330 million a year CFC-run program. The first was Disney’s Ava DeVernay directed and Oprah EP’d $100 million-plus-budgeted A Wrinkle In Time, which was awarded $18.1 million in tax credits in August of last year.

Here is the full list of the 14 studio based selected projects and the six independent film along with their credit allocation from the state:

Looking at the bottom line, the CFC estimates that the 22 selected productions will create around $800 million in in-state spending, including $300 million in wages for below-the-line crew members – another major priority for the program. You might recall that A Star Is Born received an allocation on two previous occasions. Because of delays and casting issues the film slipped out of eligibility and had to reapply – as it successful did this round.

The next application round with the CFC for feature films is June 19-26, right in the middle of the summer blockbuster season. For small screen folks, the wait will not be so long. Having started on February 10, the latest application round for the prioritized relocating TV series and other TV projects ends on Friday – with the top tier successful contenders to be notified on February 21 what the next steps are. Another TV round runs May 22- 29 with that same rule as the current round that all new and relocating TV series must have pick-up orders.

Originally topping out at $100 million a year and handed out via lottery when the Golden State launched an industry tax credit back in 2009, Gov. Jerry Brown greatly expanded the incentive when he signed a revamped and expanded version into law on Hollywood Blvd in September 2014. Since then, California has been gaining back the production that was once fleeing to more lucrative states such as New York, Georgia and Louisiana and Canadian provinces like the still booming British Columbia.

