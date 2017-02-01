Kathleen Burns, the former Pilgrim Films and Television exec who later co-founded nonfiction producer Kinetic Content, is starting a new company. She has just launched Cabana 512 Productions, which will focus on nonfiction TV, digital and branded entertainment and be based in Playa Vista.

Burns also has hired veteran executive producer Lasta Drachkovitch (Real Housewives Of Orange County) as VP Development, while Anne Williamson will oversee the digital and branded content division.

At Kenetic, Burns was COO and oversaw the production, postproduction, legal and finance teams for the past six years. Her executive producer credits there include Married at First Sight, Little Women, Betty White’s Off Their Rockers and The Taste. At Pilgrim alongside Craig Piligian, she ran production and oversaw the likes of Dirty Jobs, American Chopper, The Ultimate Fighter and Ghost Hunters.