EXCLUSIVE: Kev Adams, the French actor, screenwriter and producer who is one of the most bankable actors in his home country, has signed with CAA. He starred in last year’s highest-grossing local-language feature, Les nouvelles aventures d’Aladin (The New Adventures of Aladdin).

Eric Garault

Adams, who is also a comedian, has about 5M followers on Twitter and also on Facebook and has chalked up 4.5M fans on Instagram. Now based in Los Angeles, he recently completed (with Gad Elmaleh) the largest stand-up tour in European history. The New Adventures of Aladdin grossed $29.89M in France last year.

The 25-year-old is in the midst of producing and starring in Blackpills’ Super High, which he co-created and co-wrote. He will continue to be managed by Principato-Young and his French agent Celine Kamina at UBBA. He was previously at UTA.