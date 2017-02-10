Now that they’ve left the White House, former Vice President Joe Biden and wife Dr Jill Biden have signed with CAA to support and amplify their work in public policy. The agency will rep the Bidens across all areas, helping to build upon their work to improve the lives of Americans and others around the world.

“Jill and I remain more dedicated than ever to addressing the critical issues of the day, and we see in CAA a shared passion and shared values that are at the core of our family and our goals,” says Biden. “We look forward to leveraging their expertise, across many fields, as part of our team.”

“As a company, and as individuals, we are deeply honored and excited to work with Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden to advance their vital efforts,” says CAA President Richard Lovett. “The Bidens have long led with integrity, authenticity, and compassion. Their extraordinary commitment to lifting people up is not only a great inspiration to us personally but a tremendous foundation upon which they will build an unprecedented post-White House career.”

Joe Biden has been a key architect of public policy on critical issues facing the nation for more than 40 years. He authored the landmark 1994 Crime Act and the Violence Against Women Act; oversaw the implementation of the Recovery Act; and managed U.S. foreign policy in Iraq, Ukraine, Central America and elsewhere.

Dr Biden has been an educator for more than 30 years, and is a national leader on the importance of community colleges, military families, and the rights and welfare of women and girls globally.

The Bidens continue to lead the initiative to end cancer which they began during their final years in office. They also recently announced the creation of the Biden Foundation, as well as partnerships with the University of Delaware and the University of Pennsylvania.

CAA has been an advocate for improving conditions in local communities and around the globe, with an emphasis on education, veteran services, health, social issues, and the environment. The CAA Foundation also had an early role in former Vice President Al Gore’s environmental presentation that became An Inconvenient Truth.