EXCLUSIVE: Just under a month after Fox Searchlight picked up Patti Cake$ for $9.5 million at the Sundance Film Festival, Danielle Macdonald, the breakout star of the crowd-pleasing coming-of-age dramedy, signed with uber-agency CAA.

Just finalized this morning, this marks the first Hollywood agency representation for the 25-year-old Australian, who has worked agentless the past six years. All the major agencies were vying for Macdonald, who had been taking meetings over the past two weeks.

CAA and WME Global brokered the Sundance deal back on January 24. Now a team of agents at the former will handle matters for Macdonald in all areas.

Having appeared in episodes of American Horror Story: Roanoke and Pretty Little Liars, Macdonald got a standing ovation at the Robert Redford-founded fest last month for her performance as the frustrated and aspiring rapper of Patti Cake$. The Geremy Jasper-directed film goes deep into the a world of mixtapes, Jersey strip malls and strip clubs in Patti’s search for stardom over the hurdle of an unsupportive family.

Support-wise, Macdonald will continue to be managed by Rodney Ponder at Justice & Ponder and receive legal representation from Eric Suddelson of Felker Toczek.

