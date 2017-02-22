CAA is hosting a Take Action Day tomorrow billed as “a day-long, non-partisan summit” presented by the agency’s foundation. The event will have a bevy of impressive speakers from Planned Parenthood to the ACLU and from the Muslim Public Affairs council to the Human Rights Campaing.

Those speakers in civil service include Michele Moore of the ACLU; U.S. Senator Kamala Harris; Kevin McCarthy, Majority Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives; Founder of Muslim Public Affairs Council Salam Al-Marayati; Former United States Senator Barbara Boxer; the Human Right Campaign’s National Press Secretary Sarah McBride; Former Chief Technology Officer of the United States Megan Smith; U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu; Co-Founder and Director of Represent. Josh Silver; President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America Cecile Richards; Cultural Organizer Yosi Sergant; and MIT Media Fellow and New York Times best-selling author Shaka Senghor. Other special guest will also attend, the agency says, and the event will take place at CAA’s headquarters in Century City.

The event is designed to provide both clients and those in the industry an opportunity to be informed about the work from all of these organizations and those serving our country while providing civil engagement. The event begins at

9:30 AM and will include discussions, presentations, and workshops on a variety of socially conscious issues, including immigration, the environment, civil rights, women’s rights, and criminal justice.

“Throughout the day, attendees will also have an opportunity to participate in artist workshops and take action by contacting elected officials at the local, state, and federal levels to address issues of personal importance,” the CAA announcement states.