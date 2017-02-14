Buzzfeed News and Wilshire Studios, the unscripted production arm of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, are developing an active crime docuseries on the still unsolved death of Jessica Chambers, the Mississippi teen who was doused with gasoline and set on fire in December of 2014.

The series is inspired by the investigative reporting of BuzzFeed News’ Senior National Reporter Katie J.M. Baker, who reported Chambers’ story, uncovering developments and helping raise awareness about the case. Joe Berlinger (Brother’s Keeper, Paradise Lost Trilogy) is set to executive produce.

In 2016, a grand jury indicted 27-year-old Quinton Tellis, charging him with capital murder. Tellis has pled not guilty to the charge. A trial date has been set for July, which Wilshire Studios plans to cover as part of its development.

Wilshire Studios parent NBCUniversal owns a stake in Buzzfeed, having invested $200 million in 2015, followed by another $200 million in 2016.