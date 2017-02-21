EXCLUSIVE: Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films has set Bruce Willis to star in two new film projects. First up is Acts Of Violence, which is to be directed by Brett Donowho and will begin principal photography March 27 in Ohio. Reprisal, the second picture, has Brian A. Miller at the helm and begins principal in Ohio on July 15. The films up the collaboration between Willis and E/F/O to 13 pictures. E/F/O CEOs and co-founders Randall Emmett and George Furla will produce both films.

“Our partnership with Bruce is second to none,” Emmett and Furla said in a statement. “We’re very proud of the diversity of films that we’ve made with Bruce from 16 Blocks to Lay The Favorite. We look forward to collaborating with Bruce on these two films, and many more in the future.”

CAA-repped Willis just wrapped the Death Wish remake. EFO has Martin Scorsese’s Silence in theaters. Amityville: The Awakening will be released June 30 by The Weinstein Company; EFO recently wrapped principal photography on the John Travolta-starrer Gotti, directed by Kevin Connolly; and it is currently in pre-production on Escape Plan 2 starring Sylvester Stallone.