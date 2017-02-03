CBS has picked up Brothered Up, a multi-camera buddy cop comedy from Man With A Plan co-executive producer Mark Gross and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Gross under his overall deal with CBS TV Studios, Brothered Up centers on an emotionally guarded African-American cop who is partnered with an emotionally available Pakistani cop and they are forced to find a way to connect as they patrol a Detroit neighborhood.

Before joining Man With A Plan, Gross worked on another CBS sitcom where one of the leads was a cop, the Warner Bros TV-produced Mike & Molly. While not as big as New York, Los Angeles or Chicago, Detroit has a sizable Pakistani-American community.

Last season, CBS aired another comedic series about mismatched cops, the hourlong Rush Hour reboot.

This is CBS’ second multi-camera comedy pilot, joining 9K, 9J And 9L. The network also has hybrid comedy Real Life.

Related2017 CBS Pilots