Rules of Engagement alum Adhir Kalyan is returning to CBS as one of two leads in Brothered Up, the network’s multi-camera buddy cop comedy from CBS TV Studios.

Written and executive produced by Mark Gross, sitcom veteran James Burrows is set to direct and executive produce. Brothered Up centers on Calvin, an emotionally guarded African-American cop, who is partnered with Farooq, an emotionally available Pakistani cop (Kalyan), and are forced to find a way to connect as they patrol a Detroit neighborhood. Kalyan’s Farooq is described as a Pakistani police officer with optimism and a gung-ho attitude.

Kalyan played Russell’s (David Spade) assistant Timir “Timmy” Dunbar-Patel on Rules Of Engagement for five seasons, starting as a recurring in Season 3 and quickly getting promoted to regular.

This is the second time Kalyan — who was born in South Africa in an Indian South African family, has been cast as a lead in a buddy comedy series. The first time, in his breakout role on American television, he played a Pakistani exchange student on praised CW series Aliens In America. He is repped by UTA and Thruline Entertainment.

Burrows is also set to direct and executive produce the new season of Will & Grace for NBC, after serving in the same capacity on the entire original run of the Emmy-winning comedy series.