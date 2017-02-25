Erinn Westbrook (Awkward) and Michael Provost (Six) have booked series regular roles opposite Debby Ryan in the CW’s drama pilot Insatiable, from former Dexter co-executive producer Lauren Gussis, Ryan Seacrest Productions, Storied Media Group and CBS TV Studios. Written/executive produced by Gussis and directed by Andrew Fleming (The Craft), Insatiable was inspired by real-life Southern lawyer and top beauty pageant coach Bill Alverson. It focuses on Bob, a disgraced, dissatisfied civil lawyer-turned-beauty pageant coach who takes on Patty (Ryan), a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client, and has no idea what he’s about to unleash upon the world. Westbrook will portray the role of ‘Azalea,’ a stunning, smart, confident and manipulative beauty queen who hires Bob to be her pageant coach. Provost will play Brick, a seemingly typical High School jock who is a little more complicated underneath the surface. Westbrook is repped by APA, Treadwell Entertainment Group, and Myman Greenspan. Provost is repped by Coast to Coast, Stokes Management and Myman Greenspan.

Brooke Lyons (The Affair) is for a series-regular role opposite Lucy Hale and Dylan Walsh in Life Sentence, the CW’s dramedy pilot from WBTV and Bill Lawrence’s studio-based Doozer Prods. Written by Significant Mother creators Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith, Life Sentence centers on Stella (Hale), a young woman diagnosed with terminal cancer. When she finds out that she’s not dying after all, she has to learn to live with the choices she made when she decided to “live like she was dying.” Lyons will play Elizabeth, Stella’s sister/the type-A oldest child. Since Stella got sick, Elizabeth has always put her dreams aside to take care of her family, including having children to give her parents something positive to focus on — which she now realizes she might regret. Lyons can currently be seen in a recurring role in season 2 of Showtime’s The Affair and will next be seen in a recurring role on the CW’s iZombie. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Mark Schumacher Management.