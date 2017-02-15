EXCLUSIVE: Vancouver-based Bron Studios, which produced and financed Denzel Washington’s Fences, has expanded its Los Angeles footprint with the hiring of two senior executives. Anjay Nagpal and Danielle Reardon both will be based in the company’s Hollywood office.

Anjay Nagpal Bron Studios

Nagpal, most recently the head of Focus World, a subdivision of Focus Features, has joined the company as SVP Production and Distribution. As head of the L.A.-based office of Bron Studios, he will oversee film and television productions from the development and financing stages through production and distribution. Nagpal will report to Bron President and CEO Aaron Gilbert.

While at Focus World, Nagpal sourced independent narrative, documentary and foreign-language films and oversaw their marketing and distribution worldwide, including work by David Cronenberg, Stephen Daldry and Alan Rickman.

Danielle Reardon Bron Studios

Reardon joins the team as VP Television Development, spearheading the company’s move into that area.

Reardon previously acted as SVP of Celestial Pictures, where she mined the Chinese-language Shaw Brothers library for adaptations.

“Anjay and Danielle, two very talented executives, will be important additions to our senior team and help Bron expand with new initiatives in both film and television,” Gilbert said.

Bron Studios, co-founded by Gilbert and Brenda Gilbert in 2010, has produced more than 25 feature films since its launch. Its productions include the Sundance hits Beatriz at Dinner and Nate Parker’s The Birth of a Nation, Jason Reitman’s Tully, Monster, I Saw the Light and Una, among others.