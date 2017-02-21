A holiday weekend, three new shows, plus Glenn Close, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sally Field and Mark Ruffalo adding more star power to a roster that already sees fans lining up outside the Barrymore Theatre, angling for Cate Blanchett’s autograph, Broadway saw a 29 per cent jump at the box office last week. Sailing on great notices for her Norma Desmond redux, Close’s turn in Sunset Boulevard posted $1.3 million for seven performances at the Nederlander Organization’s Palace Theatre, filling 91 per cent of 1,679-seat house.

And what about Andrew Lloyd Webber’s three other shows? The Phantom Of The Opera, at the Shubert Organization’s Majestic, showed the usual pull with the hotel crowd, gaining $232K over the week before to hit $880K; School Of Rock, at the Shuberts’ Winter Garden, was up a whopping $423K to $1 million, while Cats, at the Nederlanders’ Neil Simon, clawed its way up $231K to $878K, giving Lloyd Webber a gross gross total of about $4 million, not shabby for a week’s work. Disney did nearly as well with half the shows: The Lion King, at the Nederlanders’ Minskoff, ws up $292K to $1.8 million, and Aladdin, at the company’s New Amsterdam mothership, had a quarter-million-dollar lift to $1.5 millon.

August Wilson’s Jitney, at the Manhattan Theatre Club’s Friedman, was SRO at $289K, as was newcomer Come From Away, the musical set in the Newfoundland town where 7,000 passengers were diverted following the terrorist attacks of 9/11; it took in $323K for three packed previews at the Shuberts’ Schoenfeld. Gyllenhaal, reprising his now legendary performance in the title role of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Sunday In The Park With George, took in $856K for seven previews at Ambassador Theatre Group’s freshly minted Hudson.

Field and Ruffalo are leading serious revivals, she in Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie at the Shuberts’ Belasco ($413.5K for seven previews); he in Arthur Miller’s The Price ($280K at the Roundabout Theatre Company’s American Airlines). Significant Other, at the Shuberts’ Booth, did well, posting $226K and 88 per cent full houses over its first seven previews.

Meanwhile, hot newcomers stayed hot: Dear Evan Hansen, at the Shuberts’ Music Box, posted $1.1 million and was above both capacity and gross potential; A Bronx Tale, at the Shuberts’ Longacre, spiked $224K to $1 million; and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 was up $123K to $1 million at the Shuberts’ Imperial.

Total sales for 26 shows in Week 39 of the 2016-2017 Broadway season were $25.57 million, according to the trade group Broadway League. That’s also a 6.7 per cent boost over the same week in 2016.