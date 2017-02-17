You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Menu

TV
Britne Oldford, Ben Rappaport and Anna Deavere Smith Join ABC Shondala…

TV

Britne Oldford, Ben Rappaport and Anna Deavere Smith Join ABC Shondaland Pilot

nandreeva
by
Rex/Shutterstock/Associated Press

Britne Oldford (Syfy’s Hunters), Ben Rappaport (The Good Wife) and veteran Anna Deavere Smith (Nurse Jackie) are set to star in an ABC legal drama pilot from Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers’ Shondaland and ABC Studios. The project, written by Paul William Davies and directed by Tom Verica, is set in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Federal Court, aka “The Mother Court,” the legal drama follows brand new lawyers working for both the defense and the prosecution as they handle the most high profile and high stakes cases in the country – all as their personal lives intersect.

Oldford will play Sandra, a sensible, fiercely intelligent, independent new public defender, driven to the law because of an injustice perpetrated on her family when she was a child. Rappaport plays Seth, a smart and reasonable, inexperienced recent law school grad about to start his career as a prosecutor. Smith plays Tina Krissman, the tough, intimidating, no-nonsense Court Clerk for the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Davies executive produces with Rhimes and Beers.

Britne currently appears in the second season of the Hulu series The Path. She is repped by Gersh and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Rappaport most recently recurred on the second season of USA’s Mr. Robot and the third season of TV Land’s Younger. He also recently concluded his run on Broadway in Fiddler on the Roof. He is repped by Gersh, Invictus Entertainment and attorney Rick Genow.

Smith, awarded a National Endowment for the Humanities Medal in 2012, currently appears as Rainbow’s mother Alicia on ABC’s comedy series Black-ish. She is repped by Gersh,  Judi Farkas Management and Ziffren Brittenham.

 

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy

No Comments

Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

ad