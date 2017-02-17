Britne Oldford, Ben Rappaport and Anna Deavere Smith Join ABC Shondaland Pilot

Britne Oldford (Syfy’s Hunters), Ben Rappaport (The Good Wife) and veteran Anna Deavere Smith (Nurse Jackie) are set to star in an ABC legal drama pilot from Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers’ Shondaland and ABC Studios. The project, written by Paul William Davies and directed by Tom Verica, is set in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Federal Court, aka “The Mother Court,” the legal drama follows brand new lawyers working for both the defense and the prosecution as they handle the most high profile and high stakes cases in the country – all as their personal lives intersect.

Oldford will play Sandra, a sensible, fiercely intelligent, independent new public defender, driven to the law because of an injustice perpetrated on her family when she was a child. Rappaport plays Seth, a smart and reasonable, inexperienced recent law school grad about to start his career as a prosecutor. Smith plays Tina Krissman, the tough, intimidating, no-nonsense Court Clerk for the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Davies executive produces with Rhimes and Beers.

Britne currently appears in the second season of the Hulu series The Path. She is repped by Gersh and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Rappaport most recently recurred on the second season of USA’s Mr. Robot and the third season of TV Land’s Younger. He also recently concluded his run on Broadway in Fiddler on the Roof. He is repped by Gersh, Invictus Entertainment and attorney Rick Genow.

Smith, awarded a National Endowment for the Humanities Medal in 2012, currently appears as Rainbow’s mother Alicia on ABC’s comedy series Black-ish. She is repped by Gersh, Judi Farkas Management and Ziffren Brittenham.