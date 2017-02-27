Netflix shared the first teaser trailer for Will Smith and Joel Edgerton’s upcoming film Bright during a commercial break for the 89 annual Academy Awards.
Directed by David Ayer and written by Max Landis, the movie is an R-rated grounded cop procedural that is set in a world populated not only with humans but also fantastical, mythical creatures. The story follows a human cop (Smith) who is forced to work with an Orc (Edgerton) to find a weapon everyone is prepared to kill for. Noomi Repace, Edgar Ramírez, Ike Barinholtz and Kenneth Choi also co-star.
Deadline previously reported that Netflix won a two-week bidding battle, investing north of $90M in the entire package. Eric Newman, Ayer, Landis and Bryan Unkeless are producing.
Bright is scheduled for a December released on Netflix. Check out the first look below.
This is a story? It’s another will smith film that is dystopia in nature and filled with emotionally unrelatable moments. This is another of will smith’s go to 20M dollar pay day movies and just as boring as the last ones.