Netflix shared the first teaser trailer for Will Smith and Joel Edgerton’s upcoming film Bright during a commercial break for the 89 annual Academy Awards.

Directed by David Ayer and written by Max Landis, the movie is an R-rated grounded cop procedural that is set in a world populated not only with humans but also fantastical, mythical creatures. The story follows a human cop (Smith) who is forced to work with an Orc (Edgerton) to find a weapon everyone is prepared to kill for. Noomi Repace, Edgar Ramírez, Ike Barinholtz and Kenneth Choi also co-star.

Deadline previously reported that Netflix won a two-week bidding battle, investing north of $90M in the entire package. Eric Newman, Ayer, Landis and Bryan Unkeless are producing.

Bright is scheduled for a December released on Netflix. Check out the first look below.