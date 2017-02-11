Undateable and Good Luck Charlie alumna Bridgit Mendler has been cast as the lead of Think Ice, Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot co-written and executive produced by New Girl creator Liz Meriwether. Also cast in the project, from 20th TV, is The Wire alum Isiah Whitlock.

Written by Meriwether, Ed Macdonald and Mark Grimmer and to be directed by James Ponsoldt, Thin Ice centers on Lou (Mendler) who reclaims her dreams when she finds herself at the end of the earth — in Antarctica — surrounded by a group of brilliant misfits.

Rex/Shutterstock

Messy and directionless, Lou is a receptionist at the National Science Foundation in Virginia. Not giving up on her dreams so easily, she jumps at the chance to go to Antarctica for a new job that may re-ignite for passion for science.

Whitlock will play Bill, a geologist in the Antarctic research team in Antarctica who is a little intimidating, and has no patience for idiots.

Meriwether executive produces with fellow New Girl executive producer Katherine Pope.

Mendler, who played the lead of the Disney Channel series Good Luck Charlie, co-starred on the NBC multi-camera comedy series in a role written for her. The actress, who also is an indie recording artist and has a clothing line, is repped by Gersh and attorneys Patti Felker and Chris Abramson

Whitlock, who recently recurred on the HBO comedy series Veep, is repped by Liebman Entertainment, CornerStone Talent Agency and Schreck Rose.