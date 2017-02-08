Brian D’Arcy James (Hamilton, Spotlight, 13 Reasons Why), Trieste Kelly Dunn (Blindspot, Banshee) and Elizabeth Reaser (Mad Men, Young Adult) have been cast in Discovery Channel’s upcoming FBI crime drama Manhunt: The UNABOMer (formerly titled Manifesto), from Lionsgate and Kevin Spacey and Dana Brunetti’s Trigger Street Productions.

The anthology series tells the story about the hunt for Ted Kaczynski, who terrified the nation with a letter bombing campaign in the 1980s and early 1990s. The new title reflects the name given by the original task force created by the FBI and ATF to investigate the “UNABOM” case, a combination of the words “University” and “Airline BOMber.”

The series will tell the story of how FBI agent Jim “Fitz” Fitzgerald (Sam Worthington) deployed a radical approach to intelligence gathering to take down Kaczynski (Paul Bettany). Greg Yaitanes will executive produce, direct and serve as showrunner. Andrew Sodroski created the series and serves as an Executive Producer. Jim Fitzgerald will serve as Consulting Producer.

James will play Henry Murray, a professor of Kaczynski’s at Harvard University, who convinced his young students to participate in mind control experiments supervised by the CIA. It’s believed that these sessions, which were psychologically brutal and lasted for almost a year, were responsible for effectively weaponizing Kaczynski. Dunn, repped by Innovative Artists and Liebman Entertainment, will play Theresa Oakes, a librarian at the Lincoln Public Library in Montana, who befriended Kaczynski and engaged him to tutor her 11-year-old son in math; and Reaser will portray Ellie, Jim Fitzgerald’s wife and the mother of their two children.

Production began in Atlanta on January 30; premiere is set for later this year.