Brenton Thwaites has signed on to star in supernatural psychological thriller Ghosts of War, based on an original script by Eric Bress who will also direct. Miscellaneous Entertainment’s D. Todd Shepherd, Joe Simpson and Shelley Madison are producing and financing the project with Adrian Jayasinha exec producing.

Highland Film Group is handling international sales and launching the title to buyers at Berlinale this month. CAA is repping North American rights.

Story follows five battle-hardened U.S. soldiers assigned to hold a French Chateau as WWII is nearing an end. Formerly occupied by the Nazi high command, this respite quickly descends into madness when they encounter a supernatural enemy far more terrifying than anything seen on the battlefield.

Thwaites, who can next be seen in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, will play a leader and strategist who is plagued by battle fatigue. He also recently shot Interview with God and Office Uprising, which he also exec produced. Both are expected to release in 2017.

Bress is the writer-director behind films such as Blunt, Final Destination 2, The Butterfly Effect and The Final Destination. He’s also the creator of TV series Kyle XY and his aboard American Drifter, the reboot of The Butterfly Effect, which is slated to shoot later this year.

Miscellaneous Entertainment and Highland Film Group previously collaborated on the noir thriller Terminal starring Margot Robbie, which is now in post.

Thwaites is repped by UTA, United Management and Industry Entertainment. Bress is repped by UTA and Management 360.