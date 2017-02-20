Brenda Buttner, host of Fox News Channel’s Bulls and Bears, passed away after a battle with cancer. She was 55.

The news was confirmed by Your World’s Neil Cavuto, who shared a special tribute to Buttner during the show.

“She took stock of life much more than any stock in life,” Cavuto said. “It’s what separated her from everyone else in this business. Not just dollars, you see, Brenda had depth.”

“Let it be known that Brenda Buttner made us want to watch a business show with heart. Her heart, her spirit,” Cavuto continued. ”She democratized dollars and just made sense…Business journalism is never going to be the same. I just don’t know, now that she’s gone, whether we’ll ever be. Brenda Buttner, gone way too soon at 55.”

Buttner went to Harvard University, where she received a B.A. is social media, then went on to graduate with high honors in politics and economics from Oxford University. She hosted CNBC’s “The Money Club” and was a Washington correspondent for the network. Buttner then joined Fox in 2000.

In 1997, she told the Sun Sentinel, that being a woman “gave her an edge,” saying, “Women are not afraid simply admit they don’t know about something, which men rarely do. So women realize there is no such thing as a stupid question when it comes to understanding an investment.”

Buttner is survived by her two daughters.