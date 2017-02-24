The West Wing alum Bradley Whitford has signed on as a series regular opposite Busy Philipps in The Sackett Sisters, NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot from former 30 Rock executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

Written by Brooklyn Nine-Nine executive producer Del Tredici and directed by Tristram Shapeero, The Sackett Sisters is about two estranged sisters — one played by Philipps — who perform a Sully Sullenberger-esque act of public heroism, then are forced to navigate their new found notoriety together. Whitford will play Henry.

Del Tredici, Fey and Carlock executive produce with 3 Arts’ David Miner. The project hails from Universal TV, where Fey, Carlock and Del Tredici all have overall deals; Fey’s Little Stranger; and 3 Arts.

Whitford, who won Emmys for The West Wing and Transparent, is cast as a lead opposite Enrique Murciano in TNT’s modern-day Civil War pilot Civil and will next be seen in a guest role in Chicago Justice.