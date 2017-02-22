Brad William Henke (Orange Is The New Black) has booked a series regular role in CBS’ drama pilot the Untitled Jenny Lumet Project, a character-based procedural from writer Lumet (Rachel Getting Married) and producers Katie Couric, David Marshall Grant (Brothers & Sisters), Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin. Penned by Lumet with Grant supervising, the untitled drama centers on an elite team of investigators for the Northeast Regional U.S. Hate Crimes Unit who solve a myriad of crimes against humanity as they confront their own biases. Henke will play Tucker, a military man with paternal instincts. Henke will reprise his role as no-nonsense prison guard Desi Piscatella in the upcoming season of Orange Is The New Black, and he also recurs on Amazon’s upcoming series Sneaky Pete. He’s repped by APA and JR Talent Group.

Emayatzy Corinealdi (Hand of God) is set for a series regular role in CBS drama pilot The Get, from 11.22.63 developer/showrunner Bridget Carpenter. Written/executive produced by Friday Night Lights alumna and playwright Carpenter, The Get centers on a team of tireless internet journalists who pursue and expose stories of injustice using their unconventional investigative techniques in today’s anything-goes world of reporting. Corinealdi will play Noelle, a fearless journalist who never backs down from a story she cares about. Corinealdi starred in Amazon Studio’s Hand of God and in the Emmy-nominated History Channel miniseries Roots. She’s repped by ICM Partners, Primary Wave Entertainment and Del Shaw.